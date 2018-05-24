

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open a tad lower on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump's China trade remarks overshadowed dovish Fed minutes.



Trump has dampened expectations of a trade deal with China, saying the current structure used in trade talks with China was 'too hard to get done'.



Also, the U.S. Department of Commerce said it has launched an investigation into automobile imports to determine whether they are a threat to national security.



The dollar rally lost steam in response to dovish Fed minutes while oil prices retreated slightly on data showing a surprise surge in U.S. crude stockpiles and amid expectations that OPEC members could step up production.



Asian markets are trading mixed after the United States withdrew an invitation for China to participate in a multinational naval exercise, citing Beijing's military build-up in South China Sea.



Overnight, U.S. stocks closed higher after the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting suggested higher inflation may not result in faster interest rate hikes.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 0.2 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.3 percent.



European markets fell from four-month highs on Wednesday as geopolitical risks returned to the fore, uncertainty in Italian politics continued and investors digested a round of downbeat euro zone data.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index lost 1.1 percent. The German DAX tumbled 1.5 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 1.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 1.1 percent.



