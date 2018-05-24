

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, Germany's gross domestic product data for the first quarter and GfK consumer sentiment survey results for June are due.



Ahead of these data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro fell against the franc and the pound, it held steady against the greenback and the yen.



The euro was worth 1.7000 against the greenback, 128.06 against the yen, 1.1623 against the franc and 0.8756 against the euro as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX