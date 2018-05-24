Sectra wins US PACS order at pediatric orthopedic hospital

LINKÖPING, Sweden and SHELTON, Connecticut -, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will install its enterprise imaging PACS at Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children. The Sectra software will offer radiologists and clinicians a high-availability, cloud solution with fast and secure desktop access to all patient images and reports from a single application.

The multi-year agreement consists of Sectra PACS for a full suite of radiology functionality, a zero-footprint viewer, 3D toolset, and integration with the existing Epic EMR. The software will support patient care at both the Dallas and Plano locations.

"Both Sectra and Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children share a focus on improving orthopedic patient outcomes. We look forward to playing a part in the healthcare delivery for children in the greater Dallas area," says Mikael Anden, President of Sectra, Inc.

Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children is a world-renowned leader in the treatment of orthopedic conditions such as scoliosis, clubfoot, hand differences, hip disorders, sports injuries and fractures, as well as certain related arthritic and neurological disorders and learning disorders, such as dyslexia.

