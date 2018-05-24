Net Gaming Launches Betting Vertical

STOCKHOLM, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The launch of a new Sports Betting vertical is a further step in Net Gaming's implementation of its growth strategy. As previously communicated, Net Gaming is expanding to new verticals.

The Sports Betting vertical will initially focus on users from the UK and Sweden.

"With the launch of a comparison service within the largest segment within iGaming - Sports Betting, we are expanding this new vertical to two markets that are regulated or soon to be regulated. Both markets have shown strong growth. We see good opportunities to build long-term organic growth in the Sports Betting vertical and for this to expand into additional geographical markets over time, thus becoming an important part of our revenue mix" comments Marcus Teilman, President and CEO of Net Gaming.

About Net Gaming

Net Gaming owns, operates and develops high-quality online comparison sites for the purpose of channelling user traffic to the Company's customers - primarily iGaming operators. Within the Group, approximately 130 comparison sites are operated in 30 countries. Net Gaming generates valuable user traffic through the sites, mainly to global iGaming operators. The Company was founded in 2005, has over 80 employees and is headquartered in Malta. The share (NETG) is listed on AktieTorget.

