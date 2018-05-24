

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group Plc (ITRK.L), a provider of quality and safety services, reported Thursday that its revenues for the first four months of the year declined 2.5 percent to 861.2 million pounds from 883.5 million pounds last year. Organic revenue was down 3 percent.



Revenues, however, grew 4.4 percent at constant rates, driven by a good organic growth of 4% at constant rates.



Products revenue edged up 0.2 percent, while Trade revenues fell 6.1 percent and Resources revenues declined 6.4 percent..



Looking ahead, the company said it is on track to deliver 2018 targets of good organic revenue growth at constant rates, with moderate margin expansion and strong cash conversion.



The company's half year results to June 30 will be announced on August 7.



