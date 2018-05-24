

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) reported statutory profit before tax of 113 million pounds for the six months ended 31 March 2018 compared to 41 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 31.8 pence compared to 8.4 pence. Adjusted profit before tax was 103 million pounds, compared to 105 million pounds. Adjusted profit before tax was up 8% pro forma. Adjusted EPS was up pro forma 2% to 24.4 pence.



First-half revenue declined to 745.8 million pounds from 794.3 million pounds, last year. Underlying revenue growth was 1%, for the period. The Group said underlying revenue growth was delivered in subscriptions, digital advertising, events and transactions, but was partly offset by the anticipated decline in print advertising and circulation.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 7.1 pence per Ordinary and 'A' Ordinary Non-Voting share which will be paid on 29 June 2018 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 8 June 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX