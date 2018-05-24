

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer price inflation accelerated in April to the highest level in nine months, figures from Statistics Finland showed Thursday.



Producer prices for manufactured products climbed 3.3 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 3.1 percent increase in March. The measure has been rising since November 2016.



Moreover, this was the highest rate of inflation since August last year, when prices had grown 3.7 percent.



The overall PPI Inflation was mainly driven by increased prices of pulp, paper, paperboard and cardboard, oil products and chemicals and chemical products.



Both domestic and foreign market prices grew by 2.5 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively in April from a year ago.



On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 0.4 percent from March, when it rose by 0.7 percent.



Another report from the statistical office revealed that flash retail sales climbed 1.1 percent year-over-year in April. The volume of retail sales edged up 0.1 percent.



