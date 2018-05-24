New capability automates insights for multi-team collaboration and secure access for microservices and containers at scale

Software intelligence company, Dynatrace, today announced Management Zones, an industry-first capability to provide software insights based on a user's role and access rights. Dynatrace's software intelligence platform collects performance related data across full-stack, dynamic multi-cloud environments so that organizations can ensure each user sees the information they need to improve their productivity without compromising security.

Dynatrace's Management Zones automatically discovers environment information from the orchestration layer and delivers built-in, dynamic permission-based data access irrespective of cloud platform. From AWS, Microsoft Azure, Kubernetes, Pivotal Cloud Foundry, Google Cloud Platform, OpenShift, SAP Cloud Platform, and VMWare, Dynatrace allows organizations to see and make sense of their entire data set.

This capability is fundamental today. Every business is a software business, with programs and applications spreading quickly across an organization. In multi-cloud environments, there are often millions of dependencies across complex environments. Management Zones gives developers and operations teams a way to cut through that complexity and only focus on the insights most relevant to their role. This means different teams can still collaborate effectively, with a holistic context.

Steve Tack, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Dynatrace, explains further, "Enterprise Software is developed, managed and operated by thousands of people; therefore, it's critical for performance insights to be filtered and personalized based on each individual's role. Organizations need to make sure that teams continue to collaborate to build and manage great software without being blinded by superfluous data."

Mr. Tack continues: "They also need to ensure that by providing software intelligence to a broader set of people in the organization, security is not compromised. You can have all sorts of internal and external groups working on releases and updates, including third parties, which means you need to restrict access to what's relevant to the individual.

"The delicate balance these days is ensuring operations teams and developers are empowered with exactly the right data visibility. But, you can only set such complex permissions and monitor their effectiveness if you have AI at the core of your performance monitoring solution doing it manually simply isn't realistic."

Dynatrace will be showcasing Management Zones along with other new capabilities at its Perform Europe 2018 conference this week in Barcelona, Spain. For more information on Perform Europe, visit: https://www.dynatrace.com/perform-europe/.

