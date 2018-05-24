Point Nine Announces Highlights of Second Annual Conference for 'Investor Services and Regulation: Challenges of the Buy-Side'

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Investor Services and Regulation: Challenges of the Buy-Side" Conference took place on April 27th, 2018 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Limassol, Cyprus. Point Nine aimed to use the conference to share their guest speakers and panelists' knowledge with the local market, and to bring international key players into contact with local market participants.

The conference offered an agenda that focused on fundamental aspects relating to Investor Services, such as the advanced knowledge and understanding of the latest regulation and compliance issues affecting the buy-side. The event hosted various delegates from financial institutions based in Cyprus and also distinguished speakers from abroad, including MUFG, Commerzbank, Deutsche Boerse AG/Clearstream Banking S.A, CME and others.

The conference's primary focus can be summarised through the benefit of advanced knowledge and understanding of the latest regulation and compliance issues affecting the buy-side, and the key insights and guidance for the practical considerations of the buy-side from renowned professionals. The conference then concluded with an overview of the fund industry and guidance on the process required for the establishment of a fund in Cyprus.

With content suitable for delegates ranging from Alternative Investment Fund Managers to Members of the Board of Directors, key speakers included:

Dr Hagen Tiller said: "The conference provided a very good overview of the upcoming regulatory challenges but also of the business opportunities. The panel discussion made clear that after EMIR and MiFID2/R there is still work to do in particular with regard to SFTR. A new reporting methodology with new data fields need information from different systems and data sources and require the implementation of new reporting processes. All panelists agree that there is hardly enough time for the implementation if the respective projects have not already started."

Damien Gillespie commented: "This excellent conference covered a wide range of subjects, including current financial industry trends whilst reviewing upcoming regulation and new technology developments. Cyprus is a growing financial services centre and is well positioned to benefit. The Point Nine team hosted a fantastic event, well done to all the team."

About Point Nine

Point Nine is an industry leader in post-trade processing and regulatory reporting. Founded in 2002, Point Nine partners with both buy side and sell side firms to help them address the ever-expanding challenges of post-trade processing and regulatory reporting. A fully cloud based fintech provider, Point Nine currently offers technology and managed services to more than 70 customers across the globe including Hedge Funds, Asset Managers, Brokers and Banks. For more information, please visit http://www.p9ft.com.

