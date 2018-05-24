

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's retail sales increased for the second straight month in April, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed Thursday.



Retail turnover rose 0.2 percent month-over-month in April, following a 0.4 percent climb in March.



Clothing and related sales grew 2.5 percent over the month, while sales of food and other groceries showed no variations in April.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth moderated to 0.7 percent in April from 2.0 percent in March.



