

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer confidence is set to weaken in June, survey data from market research group GfK showed Thursday.



The forward-looking consumer sentiment index dropped by 0.1 points to 10.7 in June. The score was forecast to remain at 10.7.



Economic expectations remained the same and income expectations increased slightly. In contrast, propensity to buy suffered a downturn in May.



The economic expectations index held steady at 37.4 in May as further intensification of the international situation caused by the unilateral termination of the Iran nuclear deal by the USA has not made consumers any more uncertain about economic outlook.



The income expectation indicator climbed 0.7 points to 54.2 in May. Stable economic and labor market prospects were the main pillars of the income indicator.



In contrast to the economic and income expectations, the propensity to buy fell 4.1 points to 55.9 points. Despite this fall, the propensity to buy stayed at a very high level.



