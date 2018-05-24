London stocks were set to edge lower at the open on Thursday as investors eyed the release of retail sales data for April. The FTSE 100 was called to open down seven points at 7,788. Stocks on Wall Street ended in the black after the latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes suggested that Fed officials, while hinting that a rise was coming next month, might be prepared to allow inflation a modest overshoot of target before becoming too concerned. "This interpretation appeared to lessen ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...