Theresa May will ask the European Union for a second Brexit transition period to run until 2023 to avoid a hard border in Ireland. Britain will propose another transition covering customs and trade that will follow the period already agreed, scheduled to last until the end of 2020. - The Times The post-Brexit customs model favoured by Boris Johnson, Liam Fox and Michael Gove could cost business as much as £20bn a year, the head of HMRC has said, a verdict that delivers a huge blow to the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...