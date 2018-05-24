

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) reported a statutory loss before tax of 73 million pounds for the year ended 31 March 2018 compared to profit of 70 million pounds, and included non-Headline items of 119 million pounds. Loss per share was 8.0 pence compared to profit of 6.0 pence. Headline EBITDA was at 233 million pounds compared to 361 million pounds. Headline earnings per share was 1.8 pence compared to 16.1 pence.



Fiscal year statutory revenue was 1.71 billion pounds compared to 1.78 billion pounds, prior year, 4% decline. Total Headline revenue (ex-Carrier and Off-net) was up 1% to 1.56 billion pounds.



The Group said it remains on track to deliver 15% EBITDA growth in fiscal 2019, before adjusting for the impact of the Daisy transaction.



The Board has recommended a final dividend of 1.50 pence taking the total dividend for the year to 4.00 pence.



