

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Helical Plc. (HLCL.L) reported that its profit before tax for the year to 31 March 2018 declined to 30.8 million pounds from 41.6 million pounds in the prior year.



On an EPRA basis, loss per share were 7.0 pence, compared to earnings 0.5 pence last year.



Profit after tax for the year was 26.29 million pounds, down from 39.12 million pounds last year. IFRS basic earnings per share were 22.3 pence down from 34.0 pence in the previous year.



Revenue for the year increased to 165.97 million pounds from 99.93 million pounds in the prior year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX