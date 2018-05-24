

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech economic sentiment decreased in May after improving in the previous month, survey figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Thursday.



The economic sentiment indicator dropped to a 6-month low of 14.7 in May from 15.8 in April.



At the same time, the consumer confidence index strengthened to 11.3 in May from 10.0 in the previous month.



The survey revealed that consumers were slightly less afraid of a decrease in the overall economic situation over the next twelve months, while worries about their financial standing almost unchanged.



The business confidence index fell to 15.6 in May from 17.2 in the preceding month.



