

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's manufacturing sentiment remained unchanged in May, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed Thursday.



The manufacturing sentiment index held steady at 109 in May. The score was forecast to fall to 108.



Manufacturers were less optimistic about the general production prospects. The corresponding index dropped to 15 from 23. Meanwhile, the indicator for personal production expectations climbed to 17 from 15.



Their opinion on overall books was stable at 1, and that on export order books slightly dipped to zero from 1.



The balance of industrialists' opinion on past activity was back on track as the index rose to 10 from 7.



As regards employment, the balance of opinion on expected workforce size edged up to 4 from 3 a month ago.



The overall business confidence declined to 106 in May from 108 in April. The business climate faltered slightly for the fifth consecutive month.



