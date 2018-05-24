

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) reported profit before tax of 144.8 million pounds for the year ended 31 March 2018 compared to 131.5 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 24.3 pence compared to 21.3 pence. Underlying profit before tax increased 5% to 122.1 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 19.2 pence compared to 17.9 pence.



Fiscal year revenue was up 6% at 833.0 million pounds from 783.1 million pounds, including a strong contribution from the QinetiQ Target Systems and RubiKon businesses which were acquired in fiscal 2017. Revenue grew by 3% on an organic basis, for the period.



The Board proposed a final dividend per share of 4.2 pence making the full year dividend 6.3 pence. The full year dividend represents an increase of 5%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX