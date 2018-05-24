

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Caledonia Investments Plc. (CLDN.L) reported that its profit before tax for the year ended 31 March 2018 dropped to 22.2 million pounds from 284.5 million pounds in the previous year.



Profit declined to 26.5 million pounds or 47.4 pence per share from 290.1 million pounds or 518.4 pence per share in the prior year.



Total revenue for the year dropped to 47.1 million pounds from 313.3 million pounds last year.



Will Wyatt, Chief Executive, said, 'Looking ahead, while we expect to see continued volatility in financial and commodity markets, Caledonia's portfolio is well positioned for long term capital and dividend growth.'



