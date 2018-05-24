JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30thApril 2018 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 30th April 2018 US$ 9.86

The NAV at 30 April 2018 is $9.86 per share ($9.91 at 31 March 2018), the decrease in NAV per share of 5 cents per share is due to net investment loss (4 cents) and net fx loss of (1 cent) and expenses, finance costs of (3 cents) and change in market value of CULS (1 cent) offset by accrued investment income of 3 cents and 1 cent appreciation from share buybacks.

