

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Electra Private Equity Plc. (ELTA.L) reported that its profit on ordinary activities after Taxation attributable to owners of the Group for the Half Year ended 31 March 2018 declined to 50 million pounds or 128.09 pence per share from 188 million pounds or 479.34 pence per share in the previous year.



Net Profit before Finance Costs and Taxation was 50 million pounds down from 191 million pounds in the prior year.



Investment income/net gain dropped to 15 million pounds from 246 million pounds in the prior year.



