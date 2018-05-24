

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Westfield Corp. (WFGPY.PK, WDC.AX, WEFIF.PK) announced its securityholders approved both the proposed acquisition of Westfield Corporation by UnibailRodamco and the demerger of OneMarket. Westfield announces that each resolution proposed at the Meetings was passed by the requisite majorities.



On Dec. 12, 2017, French real estate company Unibail-Rodamco SE (UNBLF, UNRDY) announced an agreement to acquire Westfield Corp. in a deal that implies an enterprise value of $24.7 billion.



