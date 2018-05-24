Europe's largest research and education network responds to DDoS threat with Flowmon

BRNO, Czech Republic, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Flowmon Networks, a vendor of advanced monitoring and security solutions for network infrastructures, announced today that GÉANT has deployed Flowmon DDoS Defender. The solution protects GÉANT's infrastructure, Europe's largest and most advanced research and education (R&E) network, against DDoS threats.

Together with over 40 National Research and Education Network (NREN) partners in Europe, the GÉANT network serves 50 million users and 10,000 R&E institutions, providing them with highly reliable, unconstrained access to computing, analysis, storage, applications and other resources.

"These services are of a mission critical priority for our NREN partners, who were facing continual and increasing threats from DDoS attacks," says Evangelos Spatharas, Head of Security at GÉANT.

To deal with the DDoS threat, GÉANT decided to further strengthen its security infrastructure and deploy a specialized out-of-path anti-DDoS solution. With its IP backbone transferring petabytes of data every day, regularly operating at speeds over 500Gbps, the ability to monitor such large-scale traffic was a key requirement. Multitenancy, interoperability and full redundancy were all considered a must. After assessing leading vendors in the field, GÉANT selected the anti-DDoS solution by Flowmon Networks.

"As a part of GÉANT's security-as-a-service platform, Flowmon dramatically reduces response time to an ongoing attack. Thanks to this, the European research and education community can benefit from always available services and can protect their values," comments Frank Dupker, VP of Sales WEMEA at Flowmon Networks.

Flowmon DDoS Defender utilises machine learning when analysing so-called flow data generated from routers, switches and other network equipment. It continuously learns traffic profiles and immediately detects traffic violations caused by distributed denial of service attacks.

The deployment follows a long-term cooperation between Flowmon Networks and GÉANT. "What makes our organisations similar is a strong focus on innovation. Flowmon always understands our needs and we can rely on their technology and support at all times," adds Spatharas.

About Flowmon Networks

Flowmon Networks develops network performance monitoring and network security products utilizing information from traffic flow.

About GÉANT

GÉANT is Europe's leading collaboration on network and related infrastructure and services for the benefit of research and education, contributing to Europe's economic growth and competitiveness. The organisation develops, delivers and promotes advanced network and associated e-infrastructure services, and supports innovation and knowledge-sharing amongst its members, partners and the wider research and education networking community.

