Hay Fever Patients can Benefit From Probiotics, According to a Research by Griffith University and Winclove Probiotics

AMSTERDAM, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

New research from Griffith University, Australia, published today in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine, shows a multispecies-probiotic formulation to improve the quality of life of hay fever patients.

Study details

The researchers investigated whether the probiotic formulation Ecologic AllergyCare (Winclove Probiotics B.V., The Netherlands), could benefit hay fever patients. In previous research the probiotic has shown to reduce eczema in children, another disease in the spectrum of atopic disorders. The researchers gave 40 hay fever patients the probiotic twice daily for a period of eight weeks. The patients were asked to report hay fever symptoms, medication use, and rated their quality of life. At the end of the study, 63% of the participants taking the probiotic reported a significantly improved quality of life. Importantly, patients experienced less severe hay fever symptoms and used fewer medications.

Nic West, lead author of the research from Griffith University; "What is very promising is that we saw great consistency among study outcomes. Key rhinitis measurements along with symptom severity and medication load, all decreased during the study. The positive study outcomes might be explained by the multistrain nature of the probiotic. We know that in allergies there is a reduction in microbial diversity. By exposing people to a multistrain formulation, with a broad number of probiotic bacteria, we may have a stronger effect on the immune system."

Impact

Hay fever is a global health problem affecting between 10% - 30% of the population, with increasing prevalence. Hay fever has a serious impact on daily life and presents a substantial financial burden to patients and the healthcare system. Although not a life-threatening disease on its own, uncontrolled hay fever can increase the risk of life threatening asthma during high pollen events, such as storms. Current treatment options, such as antihistamines, are costly, may not completely resolve symptoms and do not tackle the underlying cause.

West: "There is increasing evidence that show probiotics have a positive effect on the mucosal immune system, particularly in relation to allergies, and this evidence is going to grow. In the future, probiotics are likely to play an integral role in helping people manage their hay fever. Preventative use of probiotics in the long term can help control the severity of symptoms."