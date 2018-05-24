Hexagon Composites ASA initiates share buy-back program

The Board of Directors of Hexagon Composites ASA has resolved to initiate a share buy-back program. The new share buy-back program will be carried out on the basis of the authorization to acquire treasury shares granted by the Company's Annual General Meeting on 19 April 2018.

The Company has been granted approval to acquire up to 1,200,000 shares under the share buy-back program, for the purpose of fulfilling the Company's obligations under its incentive programs. The share buy-back program will be conducted in accordance with the applicable regulations of the Oslo Stock Exchange. For further information, Hexagon Composites ASA refers to the minutes from the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 19 April 2018, available at www.hexagon.no.

