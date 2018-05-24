PJSC PHOSAGRO - PhosAgro 1Q 2018 IFRS Results Announcement Date
London, May 24
|24 May 2018
PhosAgro1Q2018 IFRS Results Announcement Date
On 30 May 2018, PhosAgro will publish its condensed consolidated IFRS financial statements for the three months ended 31 March 2018. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast the same day at 14:30 London time (16:30 Moscow; 09:30 New York).
The call will be held in English, with simultaneous translation into Russian on a separate line.
Webcast links:
English: http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/wcc/r/1679371-1/48997544507D22B55F037772E08AF95B?partnerref=rss-events
Russian: http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/wcc/r/1679393-1/9CF8DC84B49481BE021D474D23B52BEF?partnerref=rss-events
Participant dial-in numbers:
Russian Federation +7 495 221 6523
Russian Federation 8 10 8002 041 4011
United Kingdom +44 203 043 2440
United Kingdom 0808 238 1774
United States 1 877 887 4163
Conference ID numbers:
English call: 67573894#
Russian call: 37002369#
For further information please contact:
PJSC PhosAgro
Alexander Seleznev, Head of Investor Relations Department
+7 495 232 9689 ext 2187
ir@phosagro.ru
Timur Belov, Press Officer
Anastacia Basos, Deputy Press Secretary
+7 495 232 9689
EM
Sam VanDerlip
vanderlip@em-comms.com
+44 7554 993 032
+7 499 918 3134