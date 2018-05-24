Bitpanda: Bitcoin, Ethereum and More can now be Bought With British Pounds

LONDON and VIENNA, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

It's now easier than ever for users from Great Britain to buy cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. From now on, the Europe wide popular retail broker Bitpanda accepts British Pounds for payment and payout.

As part of a recent upgrade of the Bitpanda platform, the Austrian company is now offering British Pounds as well as Euro, Swiss Franc and US Dollar. Users can freely switch between supported currencies. For example, UK citizens could also use Swiss Franc and US Dollar in addition to the British Pound.

"The advanced platform gives existing users more control over their funds and new users now have a simple access to the world of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The UK market is very important to us, so we are very happy to finally be able to offer the British Pound," says Eric Demuth, CEO and Co-Founder of Bitpanda. "As we listen to community feedback very closely, we now offer a more transparent fee structure and reduced our buying fees to 1.49% and our selling fees to 1.29% for Bitcoin, which makes Bitpanda the cryptocurrency broker with the lowest fees for instant trading including instant bank transfers and credit card payments in Europe."

Apart from new currencies and an optimised user interface, users are now able to send cryptocurrencies to other Bitpanda users instantly and completely free of charge. A newly implemented contact list feature allows to easily create a list of friends and family members, to whom one wants to send cryptocurrencies more than once. "The new platform lays the groundwork for our vision of cryptocurrency becoming an established and well respected financial asset. We are working on lots of new features and will introduce them continuously over the coming weeks and months, which will strengthen the industry as a whole," says Demuth.

About Bitpanda

Bitpanda is a FinTech company headquartered in Vienna, Austria, with additional offices in London, specialised in selling and buying Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. It has quickly grown to become Europe's most popular retail broker for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and more to its over 850,000 users.

