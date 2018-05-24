Royal Battle Bull functional drink receives positive response in Europe

LONDON, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Free From Functional Food Expo, organized by Expo Business Communications B.V., was held at the Kistamassan Exhibition Centre in Stockholm, Sweden from May 16 to May 17, 2018. Royal Battle Bull, a sports drink developed by licensee Esp Red Bull Vitamin Beverage Co., Ltd. which also holds the trademark for Royal Battle Bull, received positive feedback from consumers and dealers attending the expo.

The Free From Functional Food Expo is the European trade platform for vitamins, nutritional and food supplements, sports nutrition, protein products, dietary supplements and superfoods, and attracts European buyers from health food and organic food shops as well as mainstream retailers and chain stores. The three-day event brought together more than 3,000 R&D, production, sourcing and distribution professionals across the global food industry.

Mou Jianming, chairman of Chongqing Boyu Food Co., Ltd, the Chinese agent for Royal Battle Bull, attended the expo. "Royal Battle Bull is welcomed by European consumers and dealers due to its unique heritage and association with Spanish bullfighting and Spanish royalty, both of which are imbued with power and passion in the minds of most people," he said.

After being introduced to China, Royal Battle Bull has also received a positive response from Chinese consumers and has garnered the Certificate of Design Patent and the Most Innovative Brand Award. A Chinese dealer who gave his surname as Li said that Royal Battle Bull is bound to lead the Chinese functional drinks market for its high quality.

