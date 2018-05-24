

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares were marginally higher on Thursday despite weak data releases and renewed concerns over China-US trade.



Germany's economy expanded at a slower pace as initially estimated in the first quarter on weak trade, detailed data from Destatis showed.



GDP grew 0.3 percent sequentially, slower than the 0.6 percent expansion seen in the previous quarter. This was the weakest growth in more than a year and matched the provisional estimate published on May 15.



Separately, survey data from market research group GfK revealed that Germany's consumer confidence is set to weaken in June. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index dropped by 0.1 points to 10.7.



The benchmark DAX was up 15 points or 0.11 percent at 12,989 in opening deals after tumbling 1.5 percent the previous day.



Automakers were under pressure after reports that the U.S. is considering imposing new duties on automobile imports. BMW and Daimler fell around 2.5 percent, while Volkswagen dropped 1.4 percent.



Deutsche Bank shares inched up half a percent. The banking giant has unveiled plans to significantly reshape its Equities Sales & Trading business, which will result in the reduction of about 25 percent jobs in this area.



Deutsche Telekom lost 1.2 percent after outlining its growth strategy for the period from 2017 through 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX