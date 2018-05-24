In a week that saw timetable changes in its main rail business wreak havoc on commuters, FTSE 250 transport operator Go-Ahead said it was confident of delivering full-year results "slightly ahead" of its previous expectations, thanks in part to efficiency improvements in the rail division. In a trading statement for the period from 31 December 2017 to 23 May 2018, the company said the London bus division saw around 3% revenue growth in the period, while the Southeastern rail business saw ...

