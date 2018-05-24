Water company United Utilities posted a drop in full-year pre-tax profit on Thursday, although revenue edged higher. In the year to the end of March, pre-tax profit fell to £432.1m from £442.4m the year before, a drop the company attributed in part to the disposal of its non-household business a year earlier. Underlying pre-tax profit was down £19m to £370m as the group saw a £40m increase in net finance costs. Underlying earnings before interest came in at £645.1m, up 3.6% year-on-year, ...

