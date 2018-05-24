Sterling continued to skid lower ahead of Thursday's eagerly-awaited monthly retail sales report, amid warnings from Brexiteers against any plans that would see the UK remain tied to EU tariffs for a single minute longer than was necessary. In particular, overnight Jacob Rees-Mogg, who commands enough support among Eurosceptic Conservatives, said he was "losing faith" in the Prime Minister. His comments, alongside earlier criticism from foreign minister Boris Johnson, saw the pound fall back to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...