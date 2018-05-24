

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose on Thursday even as the dollar rally lost momentum in view of dovish Fed minutes and following comments from U.S. President Donald Trump that the current structure used in trade talks with China was 'too hard to get done'.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 29 points or 0.52 percent at 5,595 in opening deals after declining 1.3 percent in the previous session.



EDF shares advanced 1.5 percent after Framatome said it will supply the energy group with enriched reprocessed uranium fuel assemblies over period 2023 to 2032.



Automaker Renault dropped 1 percent and Peugeot fell 1.4 percent after the U.S. launched a national security probe into car and truck imports.



In economic releases, France's manufacturing sentiment remained unchanged in May, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed.



The manufacturing sentiment index held steady at 109 in May while economists expected it to fall to 108.



