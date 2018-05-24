Royal Sundaram Lifts Online Conversions Through Personalized User Engagement Driven by Lemnisk's Customer Data Platform

BANGALORE, India and CHENNAI, India, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Royal Sundaram has become one of the first general insurance companies in India to deliver hyper-personalized experiences for its users across marketing channels on and off the website. With Lemnisk's Customer Data Platform (CDP), Royal Sundaram now delivers a relevant and highly personalized experience to its users that is reflective of their engagement with the brand.

A typical insurance customer today engages with the brand on multiple digital touch points. New age insurance companies such as Royal Sundaram have realized that delivering a consistent and personalized experience across these digital touch points is key to enhanced user experience and superior engagement. A CDP enables this without the need to replace existing technologies and with minimal integration.

Royal Sundaram focused on driving unique returning visitor traffic and their conversion in order to grow their digital business. Lemnisk delivers personalized messages on channels they prefer based on website behavioural data to bring them back to the website and nudge them further down the buying funnel.

"Returning visitors and their engagement is key to Royal Sundaram's digital growth strategy. The partnership with Lemnisk has helped us grow unique repeat visitor traffic to our website across products. Further, we have grown online conversions of returning visitors by an impressive 33%. A consistent, non-intrusive experience is delivered to users on the website and off it which has resulted in higher engagement and brand recall. We are excited by the initial results and are keen to implement more innovative use cases," TM Shyam Sunder, CIO & Country Head - Retail Operations, Customer Service & Direct, Royal Sundaram.

"Royal Sundaram has a bold digital growth strategy and one that places the customer at the center as opposed to channels. Our Customer Data Platform offering aligns with this vision of creating a superior and consistent customer experience across multiple marketing touchpoints. We are eager to expand the relationship and take the user prediction, personalization and orchestration capabilities across other marketing channels," said Subra Krishnan, CEO at Lemnisk.

About Royal Sundaram

Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited (formerly known as Royal Sundaram Alliance Insurance Company Limited), a subsidiary of Sundaram Finance, is the first private sector general insurance company in India to be licensed in October 2000 by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India. The company offers Motor, Health, Personal Accident, Home and Travel Insurance to individual customers and offers specialised insurance products in Fire, Marine, Engineering, Liability and Business Interruption risks to commercial customers. For more information, please visit http://www.royalsundaram.in .

About Lemnisk:

Lemnisk is a Growth Marketing Platform that delivers measurable results in the form of leads and conversions to financial services enterprises. We do this using an underlying Customer Data Platform that resolves a single user across different 1st, 2nd, and 3rd party data sources and channels. The key additional capabilities of the CDP include:

- Set of powerful algorithms focused on 'right user', 'right channel', 'right message'

- Hyper-personalization that delivers millions of versions of a single creative/banner

- Ability to intelligently synchronize a single user's journey across channels based on their propensity towards each to deliver higher engagement



Lemnisk works with some of the largest global brands including Prudential, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Royal Group, CIMB Bank, Bupa and Emirates NBD Bank. Lemnisk has offices in Bangalore, Dubai and Singapore. Lemnisk is ISO 27001 certified and ISO 27018 compliance certified, accredited by BSI.

Find out more at http://www.lemnisk.co

