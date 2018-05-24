CPR Cell Phone Repair: CPR Supports Booming Minneapolis Market with New Store in Burnsville, MN

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2018 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest growing mobile device repair franchise network in North America, will continue growing its presence in Minneapolis with a new store in Burnsville, MN. With 450 franchised locations and counting, the CPR network is thrilled to congratulate store owner and General Manager, Lisa Heroux on her achievement.

"We could not be happier to continue our presence in the Greater Minneapolis area with Lisa's new location," stated Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "She has great retail experience taking care of customers and we know CPR Burnsville will thrive under her ownership."

CPR Burnsville is located just a short drive away from downtown Minneapolis. Surrounded by plenty of shopping centers and restaurants, CPR Burnsville is a wonderful addition to the growing market. The newest CPR store plans to offer affordable repair solutions to the surrounding Burnsville community and Greater Minneapolis residents alike.

"I'm so excited to help grow the Minneapolis market with another CPR Cell Phone Repair location," said Lisa. "On behalf of the entire CPR Burnsville team, we're looking forward to serving the community and are eager to become the newest source for all things tech in Burnsville."

The Burnsville location is the newest addition to the CPR network in the Twin Cities, which is managed by Kyle Opdahl. As Area Developer, Kyle is responsible for 13 other CPR locations in addition to Burnsville. Kyle is a seasoned professional in the technology industry. CPR Burnsville will offer reliable tech repairs and solutions for a variety of devices including cell phones, tablets, computers, and much more. The Burnsville team is proud to offer complimentary repair estimates on every repair in addition to a limited lifetime warranty. For repair solutions, troubleshooting and more, visit the experts at CPR Burnsville.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Burnsville is located at:

1250 County Rd. 42 West

Burnsville, MN 55337

Please contact the store at 952-855-8199 or via email: repairs@cpr-burnsville.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/burnsville-mn.

Kyle's other CPR locations in the Greater Minneapolis area can be found here:

https://www.cellphonerepair.com/minnesota-state

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 450 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets and other personal electronic devices. For three straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2018 CPR was ranked in the top 30 of the list. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit http://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Stephen Ritley

sritley@merrymtg.com

216-674-0645 ext. 632

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair