

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's producer price inflation accelerated for the fourth straight month in April to the highest level in nine months, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Thursday.



Producer prices climbed 4.9 percent year-over-year in April, faster than March's 4.0 percent increase. The measure has been rising since October 2016.



Moreover, this was the highest PPI inflation since July last year, when prices had grown 5.7 percent.



Prices on the domestic and export markets together, rose by 4.9 percent. The price index for domestic supply registered an increase of 5.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices went up 0.6 percent from March, when it increased by 1.2 percent.



