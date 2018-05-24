

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were trading mixed on Thursday as trade tensions persisted and the dollar rally lost steam in view of dovish Fed minutes.



On the data front, German GDP grew 0.3 percent sequentially in the first quarter, slower than the 0.6 percent expansion seen in the previous quarter but matching the provisional estimate published on May 15, official data showed. Another survey showed that a gauge of Germany's consumer confidence is set to weaken in June.



France's manufacturing sentiment remained unchanged in May, while U.K. retail sales volume, including auto fuel, expanded 1.6 percent month-on-month in April, in contrast to a 1.1 percent fall in March, separate reports showed.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.3 percent at 394 in late opening deals after closing 1.1 percent lower the previous day following the release of downbeat euro zone data.



The German DAX was rising 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 was gaining 0.6 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally lower, giving up earlier gains as the pound climbed against its major rivals after the release of retail sales data.



British gambling firm Paddy Power Betfair rallied 3.5 percent after it agreed to merge with the U.S. fantasy sports company FanDuel.



Daily Mail And General Trust slumped 5.6 percent after the publisher of the Daily Mail issued a cautious outlook.



Swiss food firm Aryzta plunged 25 percent after another earnings downgrade.



Automakers BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen, Renault and Peugeot fell 1-3 percent after the U.S. launched a national security probe into car and truck imports.



