Mountfield Group announced on Thursday that its subsidiary Connaught Access Flooring has secured £8.5m of work so far since the start of 2018, more than in any entire year in its history. The AIM-listed group won two new contracts worth over £0.9m. The first, worth £0.5m, is with a longstanding client and concerns installation of raised access flooring in a Swedish data centre, while the second is worth approximately £0.43m for raised floor and acoustic flooring work as part of a ...

