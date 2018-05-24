Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 23-May-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2037.48p INCLUDING current year revenue 2072.08p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1988.03p INCLUDING current year revenue 2022.62p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---