

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's wage growth accelerated slightly in April after easing in the previous two months, figures from Statistics Iceland showed Thursday.



The wage index climbed 7.3 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 7.1 percent rise in March.



On a monthly basis, wage index increased at a stable rate of 0.3 percent in April.



The real wage index rose 4.9 percent annually and by 0.3 percent monthly in April.



Another report from the statistical office showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate climbed to a 6-month high of 3.5 percent in April from 2.6 percent in March.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 2.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX