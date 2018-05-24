Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 23-May-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 409.34p INCLUDING current year revenue 418.02p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 405.63p INCLUDING current year revenue 414.31p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---