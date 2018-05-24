Isothermal Bags & Containers Market to Rise at a CAGR of 6.0% During 2018 - 2026; Polyurethane Identified to be the Most Preferred Material Among Manufacturers - TMR

ALBANY, New York, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the latest market report published by Transparency Market Research titled "Isothermal bags & containers Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018-2026", shipping industry and overseas trade are anticipated to be the highest contributors to the global isothermal bags & containers market, during the forecast period, 2018-2026.

Globally, the revenue generated from sales of isothermal bags & containers has been estimated to be around US$ 657.6 Mn in 2017 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.0% during forecast period 2018-2026. The global isothermal bags & containers market has witnessed solid growth during the past few years, owing to growing pharmaceutical and food industries across the globe. The increasing trade for perishable products has given a boost to the isothermal bags & containers market.

The global market by product type has been segmented into containers and bags. Among the product type segment, containers segment of isothermal bags & containers market is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, with an estimated market value share of 95.3%, in 2018. The bags segment of isothermal bags & containers market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.9%, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Among end use segments, pharmaceuticals segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Chemicals end use segment is anticipated to expand at an impressive CAGR of 6.4% in global isothermal bags & containers market during the forecast period. Among geographic market segments, the North America region is anticipated to lead the global isothermal bags & containers market, during the forecast period. The region is projected to register the CAGR of 5.4%, during the forecast period, by value.

The market players that have been profiled include Cryopak Europe, Sonoco Products Company, Sofrigam SA Ltd., Pelican Biothermal LLC, va-Q-tec AG, ACH Foam Technologies, LLC, Cold & Co Sprl, Tecnisample s.l., Saeplast Americas Inc., AccsA'tech Medical Systems, Tempack Packaging Solutions, S.L., Advanced Products Portugal, Cold Chain Technologies, Envirotainer Ltd., American Aerogel Corporation, Snyder Industries, Inc., Inno Cool India Private Limited, Insulated Products Corporation, Exeltainer SL and TKT GmbH among others.

The report analyses the key drivers and restraints, as well as the isothermal bags & containers market trends, and performs pricing analysis based on the average weighted model. Globally, the isothermal bags & containers market has been segmented on the basis of product type, material type, end use and region.

The segmentation is as follows.

By Product Type

Containers

Bags

By Material Type

PVC

PET

Polypropylene

Polystyrene

Polyurethane

Nylon

By End Use

Pharmaceuticals Drugs Vaccines Biological Products

Chemicals

Food

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

