

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY, RY.TO) reported second-quarter net income of C$3.06 billion, up 9% from the prior year with double-digit EPS growth of 11% to C$2.06. The company said its results reflect strong earnings growth in Wealth Management, Personal & Commercial Banking, and Investor & Treasury Services, and solid earnings in Insurance.



'We maintained good momentum in the second quarter, delivering earnings of $3.1 billion. Our businesses executed on client-focused growth strategies while continuing to demonstrate strong risk management,' said Dave McKay, RBC CEO.



