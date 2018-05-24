sprite-preloader
24.05.2018
Acorn Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet

London, May 24

ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)

LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67

Monthly Factsheet

24 May 2018

Acorn Income Fund Limited has published its monthly factsheet to the end of April 2018. Please follow the link below to access the fact sheet, which will also be available to download from the Company's website:

http://content.prnewswire.com/documents/PRNUK-2405181148-2B7D_acorn-income-fund-monthly-factsheet_Apr_2018_CC.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Cara De La Mare
+44 (0) 1481 745498

Website: https://www.premierfunds.co.uk/advisers/investments/investment-trusts/acorn-income-fund


© 2018 PR Newswire