Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, May 24
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 23/05/2018) of £68.57m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 23/05/2018) of £53.82m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 23/05/2018 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|258.12p
|20850000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|252.29p
|Ordinary share price
|262.50p
|Premium / (Discount) to NAV
|1.70%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|101.72p
|14500000
|ZDP share price
|105.00p
|Premium to NAV
|3.23%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2017 to 23/05/2018