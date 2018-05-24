New Review of the Real-world Data on the Cardiovascular Benefits Associated with the Use of Sodium-glucose Cotransporter 2 Inhibitors - touchENDOCRINOLOGY

LONDON, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Baptist Gallwitz; European Endocrinology. 2018;14(1):17-23 DOI: https://doi.org/10.17925/EE.2018.14.1.17

Published recently in European Endocrinology, the peer-reviewed, PubMed-indexed journal from touchENDOCRINOLOGY, Baptist Gallwitz discusses the recently published real-world data on the cardiovascular (CV) benefits associates with the use of sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors in type 2 diabetes (T2D). T2D is associated with numerous comorbidities that significantly reduce quality of life, increase mortality and complicate treatment decisions. In a recent cardiovascular outcomes trial, Empagliflozin Cardiovascular Outcome Event Trial in Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Patients (EMPA-REG OUTCOME), the sodium-glucose SGLT2 inhibitor empagliflozin was shown to reduce CV mortality and heart failure in high-risk patients with T2D with a previous CV event or with established CV disease (CVD). Recently published data from the Canagliflozin Cardiovascular Assessment Study (CANVAS-PROGRAM) study suggested that the cardiovascular benefits of empagliflozin are also seen with the SGLT2-inhibitor canagliflozin, indicating a class effect of SGLT2 inhibitors. Evidence for a class effect has also been shown by meta-analyses and real-world studies, including the Comparative Effectiveness of Cardiovascular Outcomes in New Users of SGLT-2 Inhibitors (CVD-REAL) and The Health Improvement Network (THIN) databases. These findings also suggest the results of EMPA-REG OUTCOME can be applied to patients with T2D with a broader CV risk profile, including people at low risk of CVD.

https://doi.org/10.17925/EE.2018.14.1.17

