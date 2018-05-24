Microland, a Digital Accelerator, today announced the launch of 'Digital Council-in-a-box,' a solution that empowers Councils and local bodies provide superlative Citizen experience at reduced cost of operations. This unique solution allows Councils to leverage NextGen technologies to enhance their citizen service effectiveness, increase employee productivity, reduce cost to serve, and improve overall citizen engagement.

Digital Council-in-a-box currently comprises of 3 Digital Accelerators

'Citizen First' Accelerator with smart usage of chatbots and interfaces like Siri or Alexa, this can be used to receive Council information, apply for a job opening, ask for waste collection or even book a restaurant. Microland's social listening platform offers insights on positive and negative sentiments from citizens at large, allowing Councils to focus on real issues in real time, thereby creating a superlative user experience.

'One Council' Accelerator this brings together various internal departments on a single mobile app for the Council employee. Applying for leave, celebrating colleague birthdays, getting Council related news, enrolling for new training programs is now possible through a single, user-friendly mobile interface.

'Agile IT' Accelerator every Council and local body has a Cloud first strategy. This accelerator makes is easy to migrate legacy applications to cloud, transform networks to leverage SDN technologies, manage the complex hybrid cloud environments through predictive analytics and 24X7 managed services through fully compliant (soon to be CES+, BS10012 and ISO27001 certified) Digital Hub delivered through SC NPVV certified Microlanders.

"Leveraging our G-Cloud 9 status, 'Digital Council-in-a-box' offers a modular yet integrated, secured and compliant platform that allows Councils to take a tiered approach to digital transformation. Reduced cost of operations by 30%, a 30% faster time to market with significant improvements in performance and technology alignment with Council operations, are just some of the benefits of this unique solution. The Microland team has a remarkable track record of personalized client management and maintaining strategic partnerships with technology leaders such as AWS, Microsoft Azure and others, allowing us to craft high-performance digital accelerators for our customers," said Sandy Hardikar Senior Vice President and Geo Head, Microland Europe.

"There is increasing digitalization in citizens' way of living that stems from growing expectation of personalized and customized citizen services. Changes in the societal and economic arenas are driving government agencies and leaders to rethink how they design and create public services for the future. Adopting a solution like Microland's Digital Council-in-a-box will help government bodies create a more digitalized public services experience putting citizens' needs first. This innovative offering stems from our endeavor to be a Digital Accelerator to enterprises and Government institutions and ultimately result in efficient and accelerated enterprise and public services," said Pradeep Kar Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Microland Limited.

About Microland:

Microland accelerates the Digital Transformation journey for global enterprises enabling them to deliver high-value business outcomes to their customers. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Microland has more than 3,800 professionals across its offices in Australia, Europe, India, Middle East and North America. Microland enables global enterprises to become more agile and innovative by integration of emerging technologies and the application of automation, analytics and predictive intelligence to their business processes.

