Lubrizol Appoints Apta as New Distributor in Brazil



CLEVELAND, May 24, 2018 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces its Engineered Polymers business has selected Apta, Vinmar Group, as the new distributor for the thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) portfolio of the company's business throughout Brazil. Apta distributes engineering plastics in Brazil with significant territory coverage. They have warehouses and office facilities strategically located in São Leopoldo-RS, Joinville-SC and São Paulo-SP.

The agreement, which took effect April 17, 2018, includes the following key product lines which are well-suited for today's innovative and demanding applications:

Estane TPU: (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Products/Estane-TPU) Estane TPU products are utilized in film and sheet, extrusion, blow molding, injection molding, over molding, calendaring and solution coating processes.

Isoplast ETP (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Products/Isoplast-ETP): Isoplast ETP products are hard and high flexural modulus polyurethane engineering resins with excellent chemical resistance and barrier properties.

Pearlbond TPU (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Products/Pearlbond-TPU): The Pearlbond TPU portfolio includes products for Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) and Reactive Hot Melts (HMPUR), typically used in automotive interior parts, bookbinding, furniture, textile and footwear.

Pearlstick TPU (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Products/Pearlstick-TPU): Pearlstick TPU products are designed for use in the manufacture of solvent-based adhesives.

Other products that will also be distributed by Apta are: Pearlcoat TPU (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Products/Pearlcoat), Pearlthane TPU (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Products/Pearlthane-TPU), Pearlthane ECO* TPU (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Products/Pearlthane-ECO-TPU) and Carbo-Rite Conductive Compounds and Sheet Products (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Products/Carbo-Rite).

Rogerio Colucci, Lubrizol engineered polymers business manager for Latin America comments, "It is exciting to work with Apta, as they have excellent in-depth knowledge of the engineering plastics markets in Brazil. When combined with Lubrizol's innovative and durable TPU solutions for specialized wire and cable, adhesives, consumer, industrial and footwear applications, this will further enhance our ability to work closely with customers, helping them solve valuable problems and drive innovation and growth in Brazil."

Eduardo Cansi, business director Apta/Vinmar, comments "We are proud of having been selected as Lubrizol's new distributor. We are impressed by the company's wide portfolio of products and the quality of the products, as well as Lubrizol's commitment to market development."

About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers

Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based*, recyclable**, light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers) or contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com (mailto:engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com).

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

*Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866.

**Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be available in all areas.

All marks are owned by The Lubrizol Corporation.





Media Contacts

Michael Priola

+1 216 447-5697

The Lubrizol Corporation

Web Sites

www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers)

www.lubrizol.com (http://www.lubrizol.com)

# # #





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Lubrizol via Globenewswire

