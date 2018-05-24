All American Roofing, a Company that Installs Roof Shingles on Australian Homes, Launches their Redesigned Website

The Recently Redeveloped Site is Now More User-Friendly than Ever

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2018 / The founders of All American Roofing, a company that installs and supplies roof shingles on homes throughout Australia, are pleased to announce the launch of their redesigned website. For people who are interested in learning more about the high quality roofing materials that All American Roofing carries, the eye-catching new site is exceptionally easy to navigate.

To learn more about the areas that All American Roofing serves, including Melbourne and other regions of Australia, please check out https://www.allamericanroofing.com.au/areas-served/.

As a company spokesperson noted, All American Roofing is proud to be Australia's only supplier of Australian GAF approved asphalt roof shingles. In addition, the company is fully accredited by the Housing Industry of Australia, which means customers will have the peace of mind that comes with guaranteed protection and quality.

From homeowners that have a Hipped Roof or Gabled Roof to those with a Skillion, Curved or Flat Roof, every roof will look better with gorgeous, colour-coded asphalt shingles that look great and are long lasting.

"Asphalt roof shingles are the most popular roofing material in the USA," the spokesperson noted, adding that they offer a number of benefits including ease of installation, colour range, aesthetic advantage and energy savings. In addition, GAF roofing supplies are well covered by warranties and are accredited by the manufacturer and the HIA as being suitable for Australian conditions.

"Add to that the fact that they are significantly cheaper than terracotta or concrete tiles, and it makes you wonder why they have taken so long to get to the 'Down Under' side of the world."

While the recently redesigned website features a great deal of in-depth and helpful information about All American Roofing and their section of roof shingles, the founders also know that homeowners often have additional questions about roofing material. People are welcome to call the friendly and experienced team at All American Roofing at any time, and/or arrange for a free, no-obligation quote.

All American Roofing supply and install roof shingles on Australian homes. Their certified GAF roofing installers can help their clients with either their new roof or, should they wish, re-roofing their existing home. With America's No.1 selling asphalt roof shingles, every house will look amazing. For more information, please visit https://www.allamericanroofing.com.au/.

