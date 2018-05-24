Asia Miles Introduces Changes To Make Air Travel More Rewarding, members will find it easier to earn more miles and access more flight awards

HONG KONG, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Miles, Asia's leading travel and lifestyle rewards programme, is changing the way that members earn and redeem miles when flying. From June, members will earn more miles when they fly Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon, and there will be more redemption seats available on those airlines.

"We've been listening to our members who want to be able to redeem more flight awards, so we're making it easier for them to earn more miles and redeem seats on Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon," said Stephen SY Wong, Chief Executive Officer of Asia Miles. "Whilst we are a diverse travel and lifestyle rewards programme, air travel is still a very popular way to earn and redeem Asia Miles. We want to make it more rewarding so that our members continue to see value in being part of the programme."

The following programme enhancements will come into effect from 22 June 2018:

More miles earned when flying

When members fly Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon, they will earn more Asia Miles on 80% of the airlines' tickets, including those to popular destinations such as Shanghai, Osaka and London. Members will earn miles based on a combination of the cabin class, fare class and distance zone.

When members fly other airline partners, the miles earning mechanism will remain unchanged -- based on a percentage of actual miles flown, determined by the cabin and fare classes.

Improved redemption seat access and changes to flight awards

Asia Miles is increasing the number of available redemption seats on Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon by 20% or more. Members will be able to redeem all Economy Class tickets with fewer or the same miles. Some flight awards on premium cabin classes, especially on longer routes, will require more miles to redeem. All flight awards will be set as one-way so that members can fly to and from a destination in different cabin classes.

Asia Miles is also introducing three enhanced flight award types to choose from -- Standard, Choice, and Tailored. Whether members are looking to get the most value for their miles or select the exact travel dates they want, the three award types will make it easier for members to redeem their preferred tickets.

Better redemption experiences

Asia Miles is also launching a new online flight award booking system to provide members with a more seamless experience across desktop and mobile. At a glance, members will be able to check availability of all flights for chosen dates, cabin class, and award type, making it quicker and easier to redeem.

"We are making a significant commitment to give our members more of the travel and lifestyle experiences they value," said Stephen SY Wong, Chief Executive Officer of Asia Miles.

The changes will come into effect on 22 June 2018. Further information is available on Asia Miles' dedicated website: asiamiles.com/change

About Asia Miles

Asia Miles, Asia's leading travel and lifestyle rewards programme, was launched in February 1999 and has more than 10 million members and over 700 programme partners worldwide.

Asia Miles aims to deliver Life Rewarded and offers members extensive opportunities to earn miles by spending daily from flights, hotels, dining, financial services, retail, and many others. With 27 airline partners, Asia Miles members can earn miles when flying to more than 1,000 destinations worldwide. With 400 dining outlets to choose from, Asia Miles offers one of the largest ranges of lifestyle food & beverage options in Asia to earn miles.

In addition to flight awards, Asia Miles members can also redeem miles and enjoy fabulous awards such as hotel stays at 60,000 hotels, car rental services in 20 countries, over 35,000 lifestyle and experience awards.

Asia Miles is open to anyone aged 2 or above and is free to join.

